Jefferson County’s ‘Most Wanted’ Is Child Abuse Suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A child abuse suspect is being called Jefferson County’s Most Wanted. Joshua James Gonzales is wanted for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Gonzales, 21, is believed to have seriously injured a toddler. Investigators say the incident happened on Monday in the 1400 block of S. Pierson Street in Jefferson County.

Joshua James Gonzales (credit: Jefferson County)

The incident was not reported to law enforcement until Thursday. That’s when the victim’s mother and the little girl, in dire need of medical attention, were spotted outside Doull Elementary School in Denver.

Copter4 flew over Doull Elementary School (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the school in Denver on Thursday where there was an ambulance and several police officers on the ground.

The victim was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including severe head trauma and a lacerated liver, but Jeffco officials say she is expected to survive.

Copter4 flew over Doull Elementary School (credit: CBS)

The toddler’s suspected assailant, Gonzales, has not been located and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Copter4 flew over Doull Elementary School (credit: CBS)

Gonzales is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and a “W” and “S” tattooed on each arm.

Additional Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff:

If you have information pertaining to this case, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 17-24749.

