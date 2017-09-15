Frontier Airlines Fined For Long Delays In Denver Snowstorm

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. government has fined Frontier Airlines $1.5 million for keeping passengers stuck on a dozen grounded aircraft for more than three hours during a snowstorm at the Denver airport last December.

But the federal Department of Transportation said Friday it will forgive $900,000 of that because of compensation the airline says it paid to passengers.

The agency says Frontier didn’t have enough staff and didn’t delay or divert enough flights to avoid delays during the storm at Denver International Airport on Dec. 16-17.

Frontier, which is based in Denver, didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The Transportation Department says the airline told its investigators that the snowstorm was worse than predicted and that it had taken steps to relieve the delays.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

