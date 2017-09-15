Denver Mayor Tweets He’s Safe In London After Attack There Injures 20+

LONDON (CBS4) – London is recovering after a terror attack on its subway system, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is there right now.

MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: London Underground explosion at Parsons Green tube station a “terrorist incident”

The mayor tweeted Friday morning that he and the Denver city delegation he is traveling with is safe.

Hancock said in part: “Please pray for affected individuals and their families.”

An explosion happened at the Parson’s Green London Underground train station and reportedly injured at least 22 people. No one was killed.

The Denver team officially opened the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

