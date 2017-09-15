Authors From Around The Globe Descend On BoulderThe third annual ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival is taking place in Boulder this weekend.

Denver Mayor Tweets He's Safe In London After Attack There Injures 20+London is recovering after a terror attack on its subway system, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is there right now.

Woman Gets Stabbed After Asking People To Get Off Her Car A woman was stabbed outside of an East Colfax business early Friday morning, according to Denver police.