Prosecutors Drop Charge Against Denver Broncos Owner’s Son

DENVER (AP) — Colorado prosecutors have dropped an effort to revoke probation for the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen after a drunken driving arrest.

California authorities arrested John Bowlen in July after allegedly going more than 100 mph on a highway.

The incident prompted Colorado probation officials to issue an arrest warrant, accusing Bowlen of violating probation for a 2016 harassment conviction for allegedly pushing his girlfriend.

John Bowlen (credit: Glendale Police)

But officials said Friday that Bowlen never signed probation terms.

Bowlen initially received a stay to appeal the conviction. State court officials say no one followed up after the Colorado Supreme Court in May declined to hear the case.

Bowlen’s attorney Harvey Steinberg says Colorado officials shouldn’t have arrested Bowlen because he wasn’t on probation until signing the terms on Aug. 30.

