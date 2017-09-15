Colorado IDs Handful Of Possible Double-Voting Cases

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is investigating whether a handful of voters cast two ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Friday 48 people may have either voted twice in Colorado or voted in Colorado and in another state. Some 2.9 million Coloradans voted last fall.

Williams says the cases were discovered by local officials and during a postelection study of 11.5 million voter records in Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Oregon and Washington.



Election judge Ed Wingfield of Denver, Colorado accepts ballots outside the Denver Elections Division offices on November 8, 2016. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Those states planned the study well before the creation of President Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is investigating alleged voter fraud.

Williams says Colorado’s 48 cases were referred to law enforcement for investigation. They involve voters from both major parties as well as minor parties and independents.

All told, the five-state study uncovered 112 possible voter fraud cases.

