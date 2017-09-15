Chatwood’s Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6-1

Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Nolan Arenado, San Diego Padres, Tyler Chatwood

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning and drove in his first runs of the season, Nolan Arenado homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Friday night.

Colorado remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis for the second NL wild card. The Cardinals lost to the Cubs on Friday, and the Brewers beat Miami.

gettyimages 847626790 master Chatwoods Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6 1

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates and points towards a suite where members of the 2007 Colorado Rockies team were watching the game, after hitting an eighth inning solo homerun against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Rockies continued their playoff drive with a nod to history. They hosted 18 players and three coaches from the 2007 NL pennant-winning team, including franchise icon Todd Helton. The former players saw the Rockies pick up their ninth win in 12 games.

gettyimages 847626722 master Chatwoods Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6 1

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Yangervis Solarte #26 of the San Diego Padres makes an error on a throw to Wil Myers #4 while positioned in a heavy shift against Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Colorado did its damage with two outs in the second off Clayton Richard (7-14). Chatwood knocked in the first two runs with a single to right, and DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run triple off the right-field scoreboard.

gettyimages 847626710 master Chatwoods Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6 1

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Colorado Rockies outfielders, from left, Gerardo Parra #8, Ian Desmond #20, and Carlos Gonzalez #5 celebrate after a 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Chatwood (8-12) tossed 5 2/3 innings and left after Wil Myers’ solo homer, his 28th. It was Chatwood’s third start after six relief appearances.

Arenado led off the ninth with his 34th homer. Trevor Story followed with a triple and scored on Ian Desmond’s sacrifice fly.

gettyimages 847590838 master Chatwoods Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6 1

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Tyler Chatwood #32 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ABOVE AND BEYOND

Helton said he knew Arenado would be a great third baseman, but he never expected his former teammate to become an elite slugger.

gettyimages 847590800 master Chatwoods Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6 1

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Manager Clint Hurdle of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and former manager of the Colorado Rockies, delivers a message via the jumbotron to a group of the members of the 2007 National League champion Colorado Rockies team before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Helton’s last season with the Rockies was Arenado’s first, when the rookie hit .267 with 10 homers in 133 games in 2013. He hit 18 homers in 2014, but turned into a true power hitter in the years since while still playing Gold Glove defense.

Arenado tied for the most homers in the NL in 2015-16, with 42 and 41, respectively, and led the majors in RBIs both seasons.

gettyimages 847626834 master Chatwoods Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6 1

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Cory Spangenberg #15 of the San Diego Padres and Manuel Margot #7 of the San Diego Padres both miss a ball hit into the gap by Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of a game at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

He leads the majors again this season with 124 RBIs to go with his 34 homers.

“I envisioned him being a defensive whiz, which he is. He’s got to be the best third baseman, defensively, to come along in a long, long time,” Helton said. “I never would have expected him to put up the power numbers that he has and drive in the amount of runs he has.

“I’m excited for him. He’s a reason to come to the ballpark every day, as a fan, to get to watch a guy like that. He sells tickets.”

gettyimages 847611374 master Chatwoods Arm, Bat Lead Rockies Past Padres, 6 1

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Tyler Chatwood #32 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by a teammate after being relieved after pitching 5 2/3 inning and giving up one run against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75 ERA) makes his third start for San Diego and first against his former team. Lyles was designated for assignment by Colorado on July 29th.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (4-5, 5.75) will make his first start since June 25. He has made one relief appearance since coming off the 60-day DL on Sunday.

By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch