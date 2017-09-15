Woman Gets Stabbed After Asking People To Get Off Her Car

By Makenzie O’Keefe
DENVER (CBS4) – A woman was stabbed outside of an East Colfax business early Friday morning, according to Denver police.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Police say the victim was going to her car off Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street and found a group of people sitting on her vehicle.
When she asked them to get off her car, a confrontation occurred and police say the woman was stabbed in the back.
Denver police say the victim was able to get in her car and leave the area. As she was driving she saw officers at 14th and Grant, so she pulled over and asked for help.
The severity of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.
Police say the suspect or suspects are still on the run.