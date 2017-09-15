Woman Gets Stabbed After Asking People To Get Off Her Car

Filed Under: Colfax Avenue, Denver Police, Stabbing

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman was stabbed outside of an East Colfax business early Friday morning, according to Denver police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Police say the victim was going to her car off Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street and found a group of people sitting on her vehicle.

When she asked them to get off her car, a confrontation occurred and police say the woman was stabbed in the back.

Denver police say the victim was able to get in her car and leave the area. As she was driving she saw officers at 14th and Grant, so she pulled over and asked for help.

stabbing 2 Woman Gets Stabbed After Asking People To Get Off Her Car

(credit: CBS)

The severity of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect or suspects are still on the run.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch