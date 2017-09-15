Brush Fire Burning In Highlands Ranch Seen For Miles

Filed Under: Brush Fire, Highlands Ranch, Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Foundation, Range Five Fire, South Metro Fire Rescue, Wildfires

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Large plumes of smoke from a brush fire burning in Highlands Ranch on Friday night could be seen for miles. Pre-evacuation notices went out for thousands of homes.

The smoke billowed from the so-called “Range Five Fire” burning near the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility.

highland ranch fire copter frame 10200 Brush Fire Burning In Highlands Ranch Seen For Miles

Copter4 flew over the fire burning in Highlands Ranch (credit: CBS)

The fire had burned an estimated 20-30 acres just before 8 p.m. Friday. There was zero containment. Pre-evacuation notices were ordered for 3,300 homes.

south metro fire 3 from brian shumsky Brush Fire Burning In Highlands Ranch Seen For Miles

A brush fire burning in Highlands Ranch (credit: Brian Shumsky)

Fire crews from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire which was burning near dozens of homes.

highland ranch fire copter frame 17580 Brush Fire Burning In Highlands Ranch Seen For Miles

Copter4 flew over the fire burning in Highlands Ranch (credit: CBS)

Air support was halted at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Crews continued to battle the blaze on the ground.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch