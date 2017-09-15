Brush Fire Burning In Highlands Ranch Seen For Miles

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Large plumes of smoke from a brush fire burning in Highlands Ranch on Friday night could be seen for miles. Pre-evacuation notices went out for thousands of homes.
The smoke billowed from the so-called “Range Five Fire” burning near the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility.
The fire had burned an estimated 20-30 acres just before 8 p.m. Friday. There was zero containment. Pre-evacuation notices were ordered for 3,300 homes.
Fire crews from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire which was burning near dozens of homes.
Air support was halted at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Crews continued to battle the blaze on the ground.
It is unclear what started the fire.
