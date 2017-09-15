Broncos Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Ahtyba Rubin

Filed Under: Ahtyba Rubin, Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos on Friday announced the signing of a new defensive lineman in an effort to give their run defense a boost.

Ahtyba Rubin was cut by the Seahawks earlier this month.

The Broncos also announced that they are placing defensive end Jared Crick, who has a back injury, on injured reserve.

Rubin is in his 10th year in the NFL and has started most games he has played in. He played for the Cleveland Browns for seven seasons and then spent two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Rubin is listed at 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds.

