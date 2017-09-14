1 Dead In 4-Vehicle Crash

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is dead after police say he caused a serious car accident in Thornton.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 112th and Colorado Blvd.
Copter4 flew over the crash where the wreckage was strewn across all lanes of traffic and into a bordering property.
Four cars were involved and several of them were totaled. One woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police closed 112th Avenue east of Colorado Boulevard for hours while traffic investigators combed over the scene. Police haven’t released the name of the man who died or what may have caused the accident.
