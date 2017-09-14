1 Dead In 4-Vehicle Crash

Filed Under: 112th Avenue, Colorado Boulevard, Copter4, Deadly Crash, Thornton

By Dominic Garcia

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is dead after police say he caused a serious car accident in Thornton.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 112th and Colorado Blvd.

thornton fatal ax 10pkg transfer frame 397 1 Dead In 4 Vehicle Crash

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the crash where the wreckage was strewn across all lanes of traffic and into a bordering property.

thornton fatal ax 10pkg transfer frame 97 1 Dead In 4 Vehicle Crash

(credit: CBS)

Four cars were involved and several of them were totaled. One woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

thornton fatal ax 10pkg transfer frame 157 1 Dead In 4 Vehicle Crash

Copter4 flew over the crash (credit: CBS)

Police closed 112th Avenue east of Colorado Boulevard for hours while traffic investigators combed over the scene. Police haven’t released the name of the man who died or what may have caused the accident.

thornton fatal ax 10pkg transfer frame 307 1 Dead In 4 Vehicle Crash

(credit: CBS)

thornton fatal ax 10pkg transfer frame 814 1 Dead In 4 Vehicle Crash

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch