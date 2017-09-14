Hands-On STEM For All Students In Englewood School District

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Englewood School District became the first school district in Colorado to provide hands-on STEM education for all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Smart Labs help students learn about science, technology, engineering and math.
At Bishop Elementary on Thursday morning, 6th graders checked out how it works.
“What we’re doing is we’re going to turn this on like this and let it go its maximum speed and we turn it off and it goes up,” said 6th grader Raiden Hunter.
“In the classroom, you’re just sitting down, listening to a teacher. In here, you get to explore by yourself with your friends,” said 6th grader Abdul Ajaj.
The Gill Foundation has invested $400,000 to implement Smart Labs in all Englewood schools.