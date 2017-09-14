Attention Weekend Hikers: Snow Possible On Colorado’s Highest Peaks

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system near Las Vegas will graze Colorado this weekend as it moves to the northeast.
It will bring a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms to the high country as we end the week.
On Colorado’s highest peaks it will be cold enough to see some light snow both tonight and tomorrow night. Any accumulation would be minor and we aren’t expecting any travel problems to develop.
But it could be a different story if you are heading to the mountains of northwest Wyoming and western Montana where several winter weather alerts are in place.
Some places near Yellowstone National Park could see up to a foot of snow this weekend.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.