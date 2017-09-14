Attention Weekend Hikers: Snow Possible On Colorado’s Highest Peaks

Filed Under: Colorado Snow, Rocky Mountains, Summer Snow, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather system near Las Vegas will graze Colorado this weekend as it moves to the northeast.

It will bring a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms to the high country as we end the week.

capture5 Attention Weekend Hikers: Snow Possible On Colorados Highest Peaks

On Colorado’s highest peaks it will be cold enough to see some light snow both tonight and tomorrow night. Any accumulation would be minor and we aren’t expecting any travel problems to develop.

But it could be a different story if you are heading to the mountains of northwest Wyoming and western Montana where several winter weather alerts are in place.

capture6 Attention Weekend Hikers: Snow Possible On Colorados Highest Peaks

Some places near Yellowstone National Park could see up to a foot of snow this weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch