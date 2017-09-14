RTD Considers Cutting Some R Line Service

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The R Line is Denver’s newest light rail route, but the Regional Transportation District is considering cutting some of its service.

r line RTD Considers Cutting Some R Line Service

(credit: CBS)

The line runs from Peoria Station in northern Aurora — where it connects with the A Line — to Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. RTD is proposing to cut out the route’s midday and weekend service, so it would only run during the week in peak times like rush hour.

The plan, which is being considered due to low ridership numbers, is running into objections from city leaders in Aurora. Mayor Steve Hogan says the R Line needs more time to build up its ridership potential. He also feels RTD hasn’t done as much advertising for the line as they could.

“It is unacceptable,” Hogan said. “The reality is that Aurora has been planning on this line for years. There are currently over 1,000 housing units under construction because of that line and because of that planning.”

RTD will hold a public meeting for feedback on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center. The board of directors won’t make a final decision until next month.

