Crews Contain Pine Tree Fire In Western Colorado

MAYBELL, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews have completely contained the Pine Tree Fire burning south of Maybell.
The lightning-started wildfire has burned more than 4,700 acres in Moffat County, located in northwest Colorado. It started on Saturday.
Four wildfires are currently burning in Colorado.
