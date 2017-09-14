Crews Contain Pine Tree Fire In Western Colorado

Filed Under: Colorado Wildfires, Moffat County, Pine Tree Fire, Wildfires

MAYBELL, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews have completely contained the Pine Tree Fire burning south of Maybell.

Pine Tree Fire (credit: Moffat County)

The lightning-started wildfire has burned more than 4,700 acres in Moffat County, located in northwest Colorado. It started on Saturday.

Four wildfires are currently burning in Colorado.

