Latest Forecast: Cooling Down With Scattered Storms This Evening

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong area of low pressure is spinning near Las Vegas this afternoon.

As it lifts to the northeast it will graze Colorado, bringing the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The best chance will be in the western half of the state.

In fact a few could turn strong to severe near the Four Corners.

While most of the precipitation with this weather maker will stay in the mountains and on the western slope we can’t rule out a few making it east of the Front Range foothills.

But the main weather headline statewide over the next few days will be our temperatures, especially over the weekend.

By Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be down to where they should be for this time of year, and in some cases, even running a few degrees below normal.

It will be cool enough over Colorado’s highest peaks that a dusting of snow will be possible both tonight and Friday night.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.