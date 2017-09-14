Latest Forecast: Better Chances For Showers And Thunderstorms Today

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper-level storm system west of Colorado will help bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The rain will initially develop in the mountains by late morning and will then move east toward Denver and the Front Range in the afternoon. It’s possible the wet weather may reach the metro area in two waves…the first starting around 3-4 p.m. and then the second after 8 p.m.

Severe weather is not expected but some thunderstorms late Thursday will be capable of producing very strong outflow winds. Gusts could top 50 mph. The other concern is lightning and not just because it’s inherently dangerous. But also because it’s been mainly dry for several weeks and therefore the ground is dry even for September standards. And therefore lightning could easily cause new wildfires.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will end before sunrise Friday and skies will then clear allowing for mostly sunny conditions on Friday. Temperatures will also being a cooling thread that will continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and then mid and upper 70s on Sunday including for the Broncos game at Mile High.

