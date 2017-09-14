Lady Gaga Taken To Hospital In ‘Severe Pain’

RIO DE JANEIRO (Radio.com) – After yesterday’s (Sept. 13) shocking reveal that she’s living with the chronic pain of fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga has canceled a scheduled performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio 2017 tomorrow (Sept. 15).

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio,” Gaga shared on Twitter. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.”

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

“I was taken to the hospital it’s not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain,” she added. “I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors.”

Gaga also shared an official announcement of the cancellation. See the tweets below.

