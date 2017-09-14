Man Pleads Guilty To Planting Fake Bomb In School Cafeteria

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– A father and seemingly disgruntled former school employee has pleaded guilty to planting a fake bomb in a school cafeteria.

Bryan Bolding faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

At one time, Bolding was an IT Director at Fountain Valley School. The school told investigators that his contract was not being renewed.

That’s where prosecutors say Bolding and his 16-year-old son planted the device in the school cafeteria in May, which caused the school to be evacuated.

Bolding’s son said he and his father wanted to create terror and panic.

The son’s case continues in the court system.

