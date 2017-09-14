Firefighter Honored For 20+ Years Of Service After Cancer Death

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The community came together on Thursday to honor a firefighter who served for more than 20 years before he lost his battle with cancer.

Arvada Fire Lt. Jim Schaefer died over the weekend after a year-long battle with cancer. Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags lowered to half-staff Thursday.

On Thursday, hundreds of firefighters lined the streets for the procession leading to and from his celebration of life service that began at at Faith Bible Chapel near Ward Road and 64th Avenue and ended at the Arvada Fire Training Center.

Copter4 flew over the procession.

Schaefer is survived by his wife and three children. Friends say he had a passion for life and loved serving people.

