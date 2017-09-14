Fergie And Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

LOS ANGELES (Radio.com) – Pop star Fergie and actor husband Josh Duhamel have announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement (via People). “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Singer Fergie (L) and Josh Duhamel (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The couple have one child, a four-year-old son named Axl.

