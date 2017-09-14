Duchene: ‘I’m Just Here To Honor My Contract’

DENVER (CBS4) – He may be in the top 10 in scoring in Avalanche franchise history, but it sure seems like forward Matt Duchene doesn’t want to be in Denver.
Duchene reported for the start of the team’s training camp Thursday morning at the Pepsi Center and didn’t say much to reporters about his status with the team. He’s been the subject of trade speculations over the summer, as has been the case in recent seasons.
“I’m not taking any questions now,” Duchene said. “I’m here to honor my contract. I’m here out of respect for the fans. I’m here for my teammates. I had a great summer training, I’m in good physical condition. Thanks so much. I’ll see you in the next couple of days.”
Colorado’s first preseason game is on Sept. 19 against the new NHL team the Vegas Golden Knights.