Colorado Man Becomes Oldest To Climb Wyoming’s Devils Tower

DEVILS TOWER NATIONAL MONUMENT, Wyo. (CBS4) – A Colorado man has laid claim to a record in Wyoming.
The Devils Tower National Monument posted to Facebook Thursday morning that Robert of Colorado recently broke the record as the oldest person to climb to the top.
Robert didn’t just break it, though, he shattered the record.
The monument posted that the previous record holder was 81-years-old. Robert is 87, and, obviously, not ready to slow down any time soon.
At an elevation of 5,112 feet, the Devils Tower is 867-feet-tall from its base to the summit. And there’s no way to the top but to climb straight up it.
At the top is approximately an acre-and-a-half of grasses, cactus, sagebrush, and one amazing view as seen in Robert’s photo.
Climbing history dates back to 1893, the national monument posted on the NPS site, with an estimated 6,000 people making it to the top each year.