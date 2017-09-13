Watch: Smokejumper Dives Towards Colorado Wildfire

By Jeff Todd
(CBS4) – On the same day the Himes Peak Fire was declared 100 percent contained, the White River National Forest released a thrilling video of a smokejumper heading toward the fire on the day it grew rapidly.
The Himes Peak Fire, 30 miles east of Meeker, is believed to have started by a lightning strike on Sept. 1. It took a week to grow and crews were assigned on Sept. 7. The fire reached 112 acres but is now declared out.
The video is a rare look into one of the most dangerous firefighting jobs.
Seven smokejumpers were deployed to the Himes Peak Fire.
