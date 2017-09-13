Trump, Democrats Reach DACA Deal

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Congressional Democrats have reached a deal with President Trump in a move that will shield thousands of young immigrants from deportation, and fund border security enhancements.
The deal will not fund Trump’s long-sought border wall.
Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats, announced the deal following dinner with the president at the White House.
Nearly 800,000 immigrants brought to the United States as children illegally had benefitted from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. That program provided temporary work permits and protection from deportation.
“We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.
It was the second time in two weeks Trump cut a deal with Democrats, cutting out his own party.