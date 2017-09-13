Thief Steals 15-Pound Pet Mini Pig Named Spam

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police are investigating a reported break-in after a couple said someone entered their home and stole their 15-pound pet pig named Spam, jewelry, TVs, and a camera.

The owners say they suspect the thief is planning to sell the miniature pig, which they say could be valued at as much as $1,000.

Valerie Couch posted about the missing pig on Facebook and says she hopes her public plea will lead the thief to return Spam.

Cleveland police say a detective will be assigned to the case.

