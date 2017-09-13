Colorado Outlines New Pipeline Rules After Fatal Explosion

Filed Under: Deadly Explosion, Firestone, Oil Pipeline

DENVER (AP) — Colorado regulators have released an outline for new rules governing oil and gas pipelines after a fatal house explosion blamed on a gas leak.

The outline calls for new standards for designing, testing and shutting down flow lines, which carry oil or gas from wells to tanks or other gathering equipment.

The documents, dated Sept. 8, were posted online Wednesday.

firestone home explosion Colorado Outlines New Pipeline Rules After Fatal Explosion

(credit: CBS)

Regulators plan to complete draft rules by Oct. 15 and hold hearings in December. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which regulates the industry, could vote on adopting the rules after that.

The rules are in response to an April explosion that killed two people.

Investigators blamed the explosion on gas leaking from a pipeline that was thought to be out of service but was still connected to a well.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch