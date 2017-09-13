Colorado Outlines New Pipeline Rules After Fatal Explosion

Colorado Outlines New Pipeline Rules After Fatal ExplosionColorado regulators have released an outline for new rules governing oil and gas pipelines after a fatal house explosion blamed on a gas leak.

Colorado To Appeal Ruling Against Sex Offender RegistryColorado has decided to appeal a federal judge's ruling that the state violated the constitutional rights of three men by requiring them to register as sex offenders, the state's attorney general said Wednesday.

'If I See You Driving Drunk, You're Mine': Nurse Vows After Helping Crash VictimsA nurse, who stopped to help during the triple fatal crash involving several vehicles in Arvada Sunday evening, has vowed to keep drunk drivers off the road.