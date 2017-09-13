Latest Forecast: Weather Change Arrives By Upcoming Weekend

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Do you remember how August started off so cool? Well, it seems like we are making up for lost time here in mid-September.
We’ve been running 8 to 12 degrees above normal this week with highs close to record levels.
But that will soon change thanks to a storm system spinning over central California.
It will pass to our northwest over the next few days bringing a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms into the forecast on Thursday. But the bigger story will be temperatures.
By the upcoming weekend we’ll see daytime highs that run a few degrees below normal for this time of year.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.