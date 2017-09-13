Grass Fire Closes 2 Lanes Of I-70 Near Genesee

GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4)– A grass fire on the side of Interstate 70 has forced officials to close some of the lanes while crews battle the fire.
The fire is burning along the westbound lanes of I-70 between milemarkers 254 and 255. The right two westbound lanes are closed to traffic.
Highway 40 is also closed in both directions.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area or slow down for crews if they can’t take another route.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
