‘If I See You Driving Drunk, You’re Mine’: Nurse Vows After Helping Crash Victims

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A nurse, who stopped to help during the triple fatal crash involving several vehicles in Arvada Sunday evening, has vowed to keep drunk drivers off the road.
Kay Hogue posted her story of arriving to the crash scene before any emergency vehicles on Facebook. That post has nearly reached viral status.
Seven cars were involved in the crash just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Ward Road near 61st Avenue.
In the post, she commends a teenager who held the hand of one of the two people who died in a white SUV. It also criticizes other onlookers who didn’t stop to help.
In the end, Hogue says she’s learned a lot from crash and now wants to work to decrease drunk driving incidents. She also says public opinion on teenagers isn’t true after the compassion she saw first-hand.
According to police, the suspect, driving a silver SUV, was heading southbound on Ward Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, first crashing into a small SUV.