Colorado Joins Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s DACA Decision

Filed Under: DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DREAMers, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado will join the lawsuit challenging Pres. Donald Trump’s plan to end the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program.

New York, Washington and Massachusetts are the states leading the suit.

daca newser 12sot frame 855 Colorado Joins Lawsuit Challenging Trumps DACA Decision

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Colorado is home to more than 17,000 people in that program.

In a statement, Gov. John Hickenlooper says “Colorado benefits when DREAMers have the opportunity to thrive in our communities and the only country they’ve ever known.”

“These young people should not have to suffer because of our broken immigration.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch