Colorado Joins Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s DACA Decision

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado will join the lawsuit challenging Pres. Donald Trump’s plan to end the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program.
New York, Washington and Massachusetts are the states leading the suit.
Colorado is home to more than 17,000 people in that program.
In a statement, Gov. John Hickenlooper says “Colorado benefits when DREAMers have the opportunity to thrive in our communities and the only country they’ve ever known.”
“These young people should not have to suffer because of our broken immigration.”