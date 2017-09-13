Denver Restaurant Week Dates Announced For 2018

DENVER (CBS4)– Next year’s Denver Restaurant Week will take place from Feb. 23 through March 4, 2018.

The 14th annual Denver Restaurant Week will keep the 10-day, two-weekend timeframe that was first put in place in 2015. Another feature the will return is the three-tiered price point format, with restaurants selecting a $25, $35, or $45 price for their menu.

This year more than 250 restaurants participated, making it one of the largest and most popular restaurant weeks in the U.S.

This year, restaurants will begin registering for next year in November. Menus will be posted in January 2018.

“Denver is recognized both domestically and around the world for our innovative cuisine and chefs,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau in a statement. “Denver Restaurant Week was originally designed as a celebration of the city’s culinary scene. Heading in to 2018, there has been profound growth in Denver in terms of new restaurants, thought leadership and accolades, and Denver Restaurant Week will once again highlight the city’s continually evolving and always creative food and beverage scene.”

More than 220 restaurants opened in Denver last year.