‘We Must Rethink What Education Means’: DeVos Tours Schools In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is visiting Colorado where she is touring some schools and meeting with educators.

“We must rethink what education means for every student,” said DeVos during a visit to Firefly Autism School.

Her stop in Colorado is part of a tour of schools and colleges in the West.

Outside the school on Yale Avenue near Interstate 25 a small group of protesters had gathered to oppose her visit. One person told CBS4 that she was appalled that DeVos would choose the Firefly Autism School because earlier this year she showed some confusion when asked about the Individuals with Disabilities Act.

DeVos spoke with the staff about how student needs are being met and what still needs to be done to help them succeed. DeVos supports more school choice programs and lacks faith in the traditional public school system.

She hopes this tour will encourage local educators to get creative with learning, give parents more options and expand opportunities both for students and teachers.

“Good teachers are going to be able to get the best out of their students but if they are not empowered to do that, it really does put a wet blanket over everything and so I think that change needs to come systemically and it does need to be oriented around trying new things and engaging students in ways they haven’t been engaged before,” said DeVos.

DeVos is scheduled to visit a variety of schools in Colorado, including traditional public schools. From Denver, DeVos travels to Colorado Springs to visit the Air Force Academy. She then travels to Nebraska for more school tours.