Deadly Hit & Run Suspect Driver Arrested, Charged

DENVER (CBS4)– The man police believe was behind the wheel of an SUV when he struck and killed a pedestrian near Coors Field and then drove away has been arrested and charged.
Adrian Escalante has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and vehicular homicide. Escalante, 28, was arrested outside of his home in Aurora on Saturday. Charges were filed on Tuesday.
The charges allege that about 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, Escalante struck and killed Steve Glade, 26, while he was crossing the street at the intersection of 20th and Blake Streets.
Escalante then sped away from the scene in the black Land Rover, which triggered a Denver metro area traffic alert in the search for him.
Escalante is set to appear in court on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. for a second advisement.