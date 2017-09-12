Watermelons Spill Out Of Burning Semi

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– Watermelons spilled all over Highway 285 on Tuesday afternoon after a semi hauling the melons caught fire.
The semi had to pull over in the northbound lanes of Highway 285 just west of C-470 in the Morrison area.
The watermelons spilled out of the burning truck. The melons are a total loss but the driver was not hurt.
Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene for cleanup.
What caused the semi to burst into flames is being investigated.
There were delays in the area during the investigation and cleanup.