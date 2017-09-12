Watermelons Spill Out Of Burning Semi

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– Watermelons spilled all over Highway 285 on Tuesday afternoon after a semi hauling the melons caught fire.

The semi had to pull over in the northbound lanes of Highway 285 just west of C-470 in the Morrison area.

A watermelon truck crashed on Hwy. 285 (credit: CSP Golden)

A watermelon truck crashed on Hwy. 285 (credit: CSP Golden)

The watermelons spilled out of the burning truck. The melons are a total loss but the driver was not hurt.

285 accident rs raw 01 concatenated 152356 frame 1891 Watermelons Spill Out Of Burning Semi

(credit: CBS)

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene for cleanup.

285 accident rs raw 01 concatenated 152356 frame 3600 Watermelons Spill Out Of Burning Semi

(credit: CBS)

What caused the semi to burst into flames is being investigated.

285 accident rs raw 01 concatenated 152356 frame 3934 Watermelons Spill Out Of Burning Semi

(credit: CBS)

285 accident rs raw 01 concatenated 152356 frame 4714 Watermelons Spill Out Of Burning Semi

(credit: CBS)

There were delays in the area during the investigation and cleanup.

