Woman Pleads Guilty To Forging Dead Parents’ Signatures On Ballots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs woman accused of forging her deceased parents signatures on mail-in ballots has pleaded guilty.
Sarilu Sosa-Sanchez’s guilty plea follows a CBS4 investigation last fall into ballots being cast in the name of dead voters.
Sosa-Sanchez’s mother, Sara, died in 2009. She was a registered Republican. But CBS4 found ballots were cast in her name in general elections in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Miguel Sosa — also a registered Republican — died in 2008 but records uncovered in the CBS4 investigation showed a vote cast in his name a full year after his death.
The broadcast report prompted El Paso County authorities to launch a criminal investigation, which led to the forgery conviction.
Sosa-Sanchez will be sentenced to 60 hours of community service and will also be ordered to help educate people about the consequences of voter fraud.