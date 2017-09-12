Celebration Of Troy Gentry’s Life To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Radio.com) – A special celebration of Troy Gentry’s life has been set for this Thursday (Sept. 14) at the Grand Ole Opry. Fans are invited to attend, and those unable to make the trek can watch the proceedings via live stream.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. ET, and will be followed by a private internment for family only.

According to The Boot, Gentry’s family has asked that fans wanting to show their condolences make a donation to the TJ Martell Foundation, or to support the Red Cross’ hurricane relief efforts.
gettyimages 634302984 Celebration Of Troy Gentry’s Life To Be Live Streamed From Grand Ole Opry

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)

Gentry died on Friday (Sept. 8) when a helicopter he was riding in crashed near the site of a show the band had scheduled at the Flying W airport in Medford, New Jersey,

