Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Denver is a perennial favorite on lists of the “Best Beer Cities” by various publications. The Denver area is home to four of the United States’ top 50 breweries, along with over craft and microbreweries.

As such, Oktoberfest is a popular occasion throughout the city and the metro area. For beer enthusiasts, these events offer the chance to try new brews and different flavors from their favorite breweries. Grab your growler and head over to one of the following Oktoberfest events.

Denver Oktoberfest

20th and Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80202

www.thedenveroktoberfest.com

Date: Sept. 22 through Sept. 23 and Sept. 29 through Sept. 30, 2017 at 11 a.m.

For more than four decades, Denver Oktoberfest has been a staple fall event for Denver residents and tourists. What began as a small event in Larimer Square has since grown to one of the largest and most well known Oktoberfest events in the country. The event usually attracts over 350,000 guests, so if you’re interested in celebrating with a crowd, this downtown staple is the event for you. This year’s event will be held over two separate weekends with bands, music and contests such as keg bowling. Breweries scheduled to be at this year’s event include Shock Top and Spaten among others. Tickets range from $27 – $175 and can be purchased online.

Parker Oktoberfest

O’Brien Park



Parker, CO 80138

(303) 841-4500

www.coloradoculture.org/parkeroktoberfest

Date: Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, 2017 Now in its 12th year, Parker Oktoberfest offers a fun, family friendly celebration of German culture. Along with traditional food and drinks, including different beers, Parker Oktoberfest also features booths from local shops and restaurants, allowing you to become familiar with everything available in town. There is also a kids play area, so the kids won’t be bored while you’re sampling food and drinks. There will be bands, dancers and other performers, and on Saturday at noon there will be a parade. Have fun with the fam without venturing too far at this event. Highlands Ranch Oktoberfest Celebration and 5K

Town Center Park South

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

(303) 791-2500

Date: Sept. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.Start off your Oktoberfest celebration with a 5K at the Highlands Ranch Oktoberfest Celebration and 5K. You can run or walk, and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. Following the race, join your fellow runners and others in the community for the Oktoberfest celebration. Located in Town Center, this event features music, authentic German food and beer from Paulaner. There will be plenty for kids to do as well, including magic, balloons and games. Be sure to get there in time to see the Dachshund races, or register your Dachshund to win a prize. If you choose to skip the race, the celebration begins at 2 p.m.

Oktoberfest

Festival Park

Castle Rock, CO 80104

(303) 688-4597

www.visitcastlerock.org/events Date: Sept. 30, 2017 All Day A fun kick off to fall, Castle Rock's Oktoberfest is fun for the whole family. This event features food, a variety of beers for tasting, face painting, a petting zoo and a bounce house for kids. It will also feature live music and German style dancers for entertaining the crowd. It takes place in Festival Park, which is located near Downtown Castle Rock. You and your family can check out merchants and restaurants downtown while partaking in Oktoberfest activities. Admission is free.

Boulder Arts and Oktoberfest

29th Street Mall

Boulder, CO 80301

www.stateoftheheartspromotions.com Date: Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2017 Celebrate Oktoberfest while checking out work from local artists at Boulder Arts and Oktoberfest on the 29th Street Mall. Preorder a stein before attending for a $5 discount, and try some excellent beers from all over Boulder. Other events include dances, food trucks, live music and more. This event pairs traditional Oktoberfest celebrations, including food and beer tastings, with an art and craft show where you can purchase art, jewelry and even clothing. Admission is free, but be sure to bring money to purchase a stein.

