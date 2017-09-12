Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger
Denver is a perennial favorite on lists of the “Best Beer Cities” by various publications. The Denver area is home to four of the United States’ top 50 breweries, along with over craft and microbreweries.
As such, Oktoberfest is a popular occasion throughout the city and the metro area. For beer enthusiasts, these events offer the chance to try new brews and different flavors from their favorite breweries. Grab your growler and head over to one of the following Oktoberfest events.
Denver Oktoberfest
20th and Larimer Street
Denver, CO 80202
www.thedenveroktoberfest.com
Date: Sept. 22 through Sept. 23 and Sept. 29 through Sept. 30, 2017 at 11 a.m.
For more than four decades, Denver Oktoberfest has been a staple fall event for Denver residents and tourists. What began as a small event in Larimer Square has since grown to one of the largest and most well known Oktoberfest events in the country. The event usually attracts over 350,000 guests, so if you’re interested in celebrating with a crowd, this downtown staple is the event for you. This year’s event will be held over two separate weekends with bands, music and contests such as keg bowling. Breweries scheduled to be at this year’s event include Shock Top and Spaten among others. Tickets range from $27 – $175 and can be purchased online.
O’Brien Park
Parker, CO 80138
(303) 841-4500
www.coloradoculture.org/parkeroktoberfest
Date: Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, 2017
Now in its 12th year, Parker Oktoberfest offers a fun, family friendly celebration of German culture. Along with traditional food and drinks, including different beers, Parker Oktoberfest also features booths from local shops and restaurants, allowing you to become familiar with everything available in town. There is also a kids play area, so the kids won’t be bored while you’re sampling food and drinks. There will be bands, dancers and other performers, and on Saturday at noon there will be a parade. Have fun with the fam without venturing too far at this event.
Town Center Park South
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
(303) 791-2500
www.hrcaonline.org
Related: Top Spring Art Festivals In Denver
Festival Park
Castle Rock, CO 80104
(303) 688-4597
www.visitcastlerock.org/eventsDate: Sept. 30, 2017 All Day
A fun kick off to fall, Castle Rock’s Oktoberfest is fun for the whole family. This event features food, a variety of beers for tasting, face painting, a petting zoo and a bounce house for kids. It will also feature live music and German style dancers for entertaining the crowd. It takes place in Festival Park, which is located near Downtown Castle Rock. You and your family can check out merchants and restaurants downtown while partaking in Oktoberfest activities. Admission is free.
29th Street Mall
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 444-0722www.stateoftheheartspromotions.com
Date: Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2017