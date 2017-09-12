5 In Court After 2 Kids Found Dead On Farm Near Small Town

NORWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people appeared in court Tuesday after two young children were found dead on a farm in western Colorado last week.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office went back to the crime scene to conduct a second search warrant.

(credit: CBS)

Strangers brought flowers to the county road where they lived, while detectives searched for clues.

“How does our community deal with the death of two children?” Reginald Plumber asked. “We don’t want to hear gossip, we don’t want to hear rumor, we don’t want to hear speculation. We want to know how did the children end up dead, and why didn’t they call law enforcement.”

Reginald Plumber (credit: CBS)

Plumber lives just up the road, and knows one of the suspects now charged in the deaths of the two girls whose bodies were discovered Friday.

The two, ages 5 and 10, died weeks before they were discovered.

(credit: CBS)

Five people are now in custody after deputies received a tip that led them to the bodies.

“There’s a lot of evidence. It’s a complicated case. We have two dead children, and so we need to devote a lot of resources,” said Susan Lilly, who is with the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office. “Agencies are working together very, very well. We’re having daily briefings at this point.”

Susan Lilly (credit: CBS)

Since the news broke of the horrible discovery, people in the area are asking how something like that could happen.

“I think there’s a lot of rumor, there’s a lot of chitchat, social media discussion, but things will come out in due time. I’d encourage people to be patient,” said Lilly.

