Motorcycle Deaths Reach All-Time High, Safety Campaign Aims To Curb Trend

DENVER (CBS4)– Motorcycle crashes are on the rise across Colorado and a new safety campaign hopes to curb that trend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has teamed up with Groove Auto on a motorcycle safety campaign.

Over the past four years, motorcycle crashes have increased 58 percent in the state. Last year, motorcycle deaths hit an all-time high with 125 deaths in Colorado.

The motorcycle safety campaign kicks off on Tuesday to remind drivers to check blind spots and watch out for motorcycles when turning.

