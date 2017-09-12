Motorcycle Deaths Reach All-Time High, Safety Campaign Aims To Curb Trend

DENVER (CBS4)– Motorcycle crashes are on the rise across Colorado and a new safety campaign hopes to curb that trend.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has teamed up with Groove Auto on a motorcycle safety campaign.
Over the past four years, motorcycle crashes have increased 58 percent in the state. Last year, motorcycle deaths hit an all-time high with 125 deaths in Colorado.
The motorcycle safety campaign kicks off on Tuesday to remind drivers to check blind spots and watch out for motorcycles when turning.