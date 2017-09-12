Latest Forecast: Another Hot One, But Cooler Days Ahead

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We officially reached 88° in Denver on Monday. It’ll be ever warmer this afternoon with highs near 90°. That’s really warm for the middle of September but not quite record territory. The record high in Denver for September 12 is 94° set in 1911.

Get ready for a mostly dry day across the state. The only exception is the high country where we’ll have a 20% chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Everyone else should be dry.

It’s a different story on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level storm system off the central coast California Tuesday morning moves east toward Colorado. As it does, it will spread scattered showers and thunderstorms over the Western Slope and mountains where the chance for rain will reach at least 50%. The chance won’t get that high in Denver but we should see at least a few showers or thunderstorms along the Front Range during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunny and dry weather will return on Friday ahead of a cold front that will pass over Colorado Friday night. The front will drop high temperatures into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday…undoubtedly our coolest weekend in awhile.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.