Watch: Fuzzy Snow Leopard Kittens Romp And Roll For Zoo Debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brother and sister snow leopard kittens romped and rough-housed as they made their public debut at Los Angeles Zoo.

The fuzzy siblings, born in May, explored their outdoor habitat Tuesday as their mother Georgina and zoo visitors looked on.

They are the first offspring for 3-year-old Georgina and 5-year-old father Fred, who were paired together in 2015 as part of a species survival plan.

Snow leopards are endangered and found in the wild across a dozen countries of Central Asia.

