Drivers Can Expect Delays Along I-70 Due To Rock Fall Scaling

By Andrea Flores

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers will experience lengthy delays on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor this week as the Colorado Department of Transportation performs necessary rock fall scaling.

The scaling will take place just west of Fall River Road near Idaho Springs to protect motorist safety. Intermittent traffic stops are planned for those traveling through Clear Creek County corridor. Drivers should expect delays up to one hour.

On Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. motorists can expect 20 minute traffic holds in both directions of I-70 between mile posts 234 and 238 as crews remove rock debris by pry bars and airbags. A full closure of east and westbound I-70 is necessary to protect motorists from falling rock and debris.

On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., motorists can expect a single right lane closure so crews can haul the rock debris off the site to restore the ditch capacity to pre-rock fall conditions, which will help mitigate any potential rock falls in the future.

CDOT says scaling work is in response to a rock fall that happened in early April. Crews are going back to clear off and remove remaining potential hazards.

Crews will closely monitor traffic queues during the full closures and will temporarily stop work to let traffic through if the line of vehicles stretches past three miles.

Once traffic is flowing normally, crews will conduct another traffic hold. Motorists should be advised that there will be a delay once crews open this area as vehicles reach posted speeds.

