First Snow Falls On Peaks Near Crested Butte

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a sign that fall is just around the corner!

Crested Butte Mountain Resort woke up to a coating of fresh summer snow along Paradise Divide north of town this morning.

img 2485 First Snow Falls On Peaks Near Crested Butte

Residents of Crested Butte awake to first snow of the season on the high peaks. (credit: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

“It caught a lot of people by surprise,” said Zach Pickett of Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

It’s the first snow residents have seen this season, which began on July 1. A snow season runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

Some long-range computer forecast models are hinting that there could be a few chances for high mountain snow (meaning above tree line) over the next 10 to 14 days.

