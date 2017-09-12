First Snow Falls On Peaks Near Crested Butte

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a sign that fall is just around the corner!
Crested Butte Mountain Resort woke up to a coating of fresh summer snow along Paradise Divide north of town this morning.
“It caught a lot of people by surprise,” said Zach Pickett of Crested Butte Mountain Resort.
It’s the first snow residents have seen this season, which began on July 1. A snow season runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.
Some long-range computer forecast models are hinting that there could be a few chances for high mountain snow (meaning above tree line) over the next 10 to 14 days.
