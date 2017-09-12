3 Hurt After Fire Destroys Top Floor Of Motel

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were hurt when a fire destroyed the top floor of the Cripple Creek Motel.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
A police officer at the scene of the fire was treated for smoke inhalation. The other two people injured in the fire suffered significant burns.
They are all expected to recover from their injuries.
More than two dozen other guests staying at the motel were given other accommodations at a nearby inn.
What started the fire is being investigated.