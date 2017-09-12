Colorado Rockies 25th Anniversary Season Includes Games Against Astros, Angels

DENVER (CBS4)– The 25th Anniversary Season for the Colorado Rockies includes games against four teams for interleague play with the home opener set for April 6.
The preliminary schedule includes them playing four American League West teams in 2018. Colorado will host the Los Angeles Angels (May 8-9), Seattle Mariners (July 13-15), Houston Astros (July 24-25) and Oakland Athletics (July 27-29) at Coors Field.
The Rockies open their 25th Anniversary season on the road at Arizona for a three-game series, March 29-31, and San Diego for a four-game set, April 2-5.
The Rockies then return home to Coors Field to host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend series, beginning with the club’s home opener, on Friday, April 6.
The Rockies schedule includes home games on Mother’s Day (May 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers), Memorial Day (May 28 vs. San Francisco Giants), Independence Day (July 4 vs. Giants) and Labor Day (Sept. 3 vs. Giants). The annual fireworks shows are scheduled for Tuesday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 4, after games against the Giants, as well as Friday, Sept. 28, following the game against the Washington Nationals.
The first day to purchase tickets for the 2018 season will be announced at a later date. For ticket information, please call (303) ROCKIES or visit Rockies.com/tickets.
On Sept. 29 of this year, all fans will receive a 2018 Colorado Rockies Magnet Schedule at the Coors Field gates. That game versus the Dodgers will be followed by fan appreciation postgame fireworks.