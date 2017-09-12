Watch: Plane Strikes Tree, Lands In Parking Lot

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A pilot in Connecticut is OK after his plane crashed into a tree, which cushioned the aircraft’s descent into a parking lot.

Authorities say the crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Monday as the Cessna 172P aircraft was attempting to land at Robertson Airport.

Surveillance video released by police shows the plane coming in low over the parking lot, striking the top of the tree, spinning as the tree bends to the ground and coming to rest, wheels down, on the asphalt.

Police say the pilot was not seriously injured in the crash, suffering only minor injuries. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

