Biennial Of The Americas Celebrates Art, Business

Filed Under: Biennial of the Americas, John Hickenlooper, Museum of Contemporary Art

DENVER (CBS4)– The Biennial of the Americas kicks off on Tuesday which brings culture and business together.

The week-long event features exhibits, performances, panel discussions and speakers that focus on life in the Americas with more than 20 countries represented. Biennial Of The Americas Celebrates Art, Business

Organizers say bringing together leaders from throughout the Western hemisphere creates conversations about ideas, arts and culture.

The event was created in part by Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2010, when he was Mayor of Denver. He believes the event helps accelerate and transform how the U.S. does business with other countries. biennials Biennial Of The Americas Celebrates Art, Business

Tuesday features the opening night gala, Wednesday is the Museum of Contemporary Art opening, Thursday is the Americas Symposium and Friday night is Biennial Night.

