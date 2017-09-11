Xcel Energy Workers From Colorado Head To Florida

DENVER (CBS4) – Millions of people in Florida are without power after Hurricane Irma slammed the peninsula.

Several dozen Xcel Energy workers from Colorado are on their way to help get the power restored.

(credit: Samatha Hassel)

“It’s a really anxious time for them right now, because they want to get on the ground working right now but unfortunately they have a three day drive to take,” said Mark Stutz, spokesman for Xcel Energy in Colorado.

The team of 70 includes linemen, safety officers and mechanics. Another 200 Xcel contractors in Colorado are being added to that group.

