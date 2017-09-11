COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Erratic Winds Spread Small Lightning-Caused Fire In Colorado

MAYBELL, Colo. (AP) — A lightning-caused wildfire in northwestern Colorado is threatening some structures as erratic winds push the flames in multiple directions.

Fire managers said Monday the Pine Tree Fire has burned about 7 square miles in grassland, sagebrush and small trees. It started Saturday.

Pine Tree Fire (credit: Moffat County)

The fire is about 15 miles south of the town of Maybell and 200 miles northwest of Denver.

Pine Tree Fire (credit: Moffat County)

Officials didn’t say how many structures are threatened. Firefighters said they did not yet have any containment lines around the blaze.

Pine Tree Fire (credit: Moffat County)

The slightly smaller Deep Creek Fire was was burning in trees and brush about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of the Pine Tree Fire.

Pine Tree Fire (credit: Moffat County)

It was about 60 percent contained Monday.

It started Sept. 4. The cause had not been determined.

