Erratic Winds Spread Small Lightning-Caused Fire In Colorado

MAYBELL, Colo. (AP) — A lightning-caused wildfire in northwestern Colorado is threatening some structures as erratic winds push the flames in multiple directions.

Fire managers said Monday the Pine Tree Fire has burned about 7 square miles in grassland, sagebrush and small trees. It started Saturday.

The fire is about 15 miles south of the town of Maybell and 200 miles northwest of Denver.

Officials didn’t say how many structures are threatened. Firefighters said they did not yet have any containment lines around the blaze.

The slightly smaller Deep Creek Fire was was burning in trees and brush about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of the Pine Tree Fire.

It was about 60 percent contained Monday.

It started Sept. 4. The cause had not been determined.

