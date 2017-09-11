Witness: Suspected Drunk Driver ‘Laughing’ Before Crash That Killed 3

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say they believe alcohol is a factor in a seven-vehicle crash in Arvada Sunday that left three people dead.

It happened at 61st Avenue and Ward Road shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say a silver SUV was headed southbound on Ward and went head-on into northbound traffic, hitting a small SUV.

Witnesses say they had called 911 before the crash took place because of the erratic driving of the man who allegedly caused the crash.

“He ran the red light, turning onto 64th and he was actually laughing. He was laughing and drinking out of whatever cup he was drinking (from) with headphones in,” said Sarah Thompson.

Police have not released the name of that driver. He was taken to the hospital along with at least one other person.

Police remained on the scene for several hours to reconstruct the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.